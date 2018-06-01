Govt to upgrade PAEC cancer hospitals

Islamabad

The government would upgrade three hospitals of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) in the new fiscal year with the allocation of a huge money of Rs 2959.447 million. Major funds of Rs. 1485.240 million were reserved for Up-gradation of Atomic Energy Cancer Hospital-NORI (AECH-NORI) to facilitate patients of twin cities and its nearby areas for the new fiscal year (2018-19).

While Rs. 755.327 million and Rs. 718.880 million respectively have been allocated for two cancer hospitals of Gilgit Institute of Nuclear Medicine, Oncology and Radiology (GINOR) and Gujranwala Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Radiology (GINUM), Phase-II. An official of PAEC commenting shared that the budgetary allocation for the cancer hospitals is a remarkable step of the incumbent government to allocate appropriate funds for facilitating patients of deadly disease.

He informed that latest equipment would be provided to the Atomic Energy Cancer Hospital (AECH) NORI including PET Scan and Cyber Knife Technology through which the cancer tissues may be killed at the spot with precision.—APP