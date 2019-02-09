Govt to upgrade allied hospitals in city: Kiani

Convocation of Rawalpindi Medical University

Rawalpindi

Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Aamer Mehmood Kiani said that unfortunately, no former government gave priority to the health sector as 0.9 percent of GDP was invested in the healthcare. The Minister said that the issue of mother and child hospital was taken up in the Cabinet meeting which decided to complete the project on special basis.

“The building assessment is done and it is revealed that almost maximum structure is safe and able for further construction, adding that the Rawalpindi Institute of Urology will be completed soon,” he added. He was addressing 12th Convocation of Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) where he distributed gold medals distinction certificates and degrees among 317 medical graduates here on Saturday.

The Minister said that the incumbent govt was keen to upgrade the allied hospitals of the city and admitted the lack of facilities being provided to the patients. The young doctors serving in these hospitals were found in troubles who were managing the bulge of patients beyond their means whereas the govt will increase their remunerations, he added. The young doctors were not paid their house job allowances which made it difficult for the new comers to manage their expanses, after the Supreme Court orders the Universities would now pay their allowance for one year which was appreciable, the minister remarked.

“We are revamping Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) which is not serving the masses up to the mark. A new board of doctors will be formed to look after the Council in befitting way. However, we have also overhauled DRAP to improve the conditions of medicines provided to the patients,” the health minister said. He thanked former Chief Justice Supreme Court Justice Mian Saqib Nisar for retrieving billions worth encroached land of hospitals in the Federal Capital where new hospitals would be constructed. He said that former govt were paying Rs 2000 billion interest on loans per year which was enough to develop the nation and to mitigate the 25 million out of school children ratio.

He said that it had been proposed to impose smoking tax which was roughly about Rs 30 to Rs 35 billion and would be spent on improving health sector. He said that health cards issued to poor masses would also help generate income sources for not only pharmaceuticals rather doctors as well. “We are going to introduce Insurance for the doctors which will provide them financial assistance,” he added.

In his welcome address, Vice Chancellor RMU, Prof Dr Muhammad Umar said that Rawalpindi Medical University was committed to provide excellent education in medicine at par with international standards. The University was the pioneer public sector medical institution in Punjab to implement successfully Integrated Modular undergraduate medical curriculum for First Year MBBS class 2017-18 and its university examination had also been conducted on Modular pattern which was exemplary being first in Punjab, he added.—APP

