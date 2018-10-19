Govt to upgrade 34 BHUs in capital to ensure quality health facility

Member National Assembly, Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak Thursday said the government has decided to upgrade and modernize the 34 Basic Health Units (BHUs) in the outskirts of federal capital to provide the latest medical facilities to women.

Talking to media, Nafeesa Khattak said these BHUs will be merged with family planning centers which will reduce government’ expenditures and will be upgraded through adding facilities of ultrasounds, surgery etc.

Women belonging to far outskirts of capital are facing difficulties in reaching main hospitals so they will be provided all necessary facilities at BHU in their vicinity.

“They will only have to access the big hospitals in case of major surgery or emergency”, she said. The BHUs will be upgraded as a pilot project and will be made a model for other provinces to replicate. This step is being taken to redress the woes of the women who were facing problems in getting proper medical facilities at economical rates.

She said the present government is prioritizing health and education of women and taking a lot of steps for uplift of women in distress as well as transgender to improve their living style. It has been observed that the BHUs in capital lack basic health facilities, proper doctors and other staff and the equipments and their upgradation is essential to provide quality medical facilities to the citizens.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp