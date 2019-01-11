Govt to tackle economic crisis by promoting exports: PRGMEA

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) has expressed high hopes for the government and is confident that PM Imran and his economic team will bail the country out of the economic crisis by paying special attention to the export-oriented industry.

The PRGMEA Chairman Mubashar Naseer Butt said that PM Advisor on Commerce, Textiles, Industries and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, deserves appreciation for his focus on addressing key economic issues on an urgent basis and special attention to the problems of value-added textile industry. He vowed that garment exporters feel happy to work closely with the government with a view to enhance exports and reviving growth momentum.

Sharing his optimism, the PRGMEA leader pointed out that the incumbent government has fulfilled all its commitments made to the exporters within very short span, particularly lowering gas tariff to $6.5/MMBTU and reducing electricity rates to Rs7.50 cents/kWh to the exporting industry..

