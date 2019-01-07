Govt to table bill for extension in tenure of military courts

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The government is expected to soon table a bill in the Parliament for extension in tenure of military courts through constitutional amendment.

Officials revealed that the government has decided to extend the duration of military courts for the second time. The draft of the constitutional amendment is expected to be tabled in the next National Assembly session.

The government requires a two-third majority in both Houses for the amendment. On the occasion, official sources maintained that the government shall require the support of the opposition and will take them into confidence.

The existing extension of military courts expired on January 6.

Military courts were first established in January 2015 following the 2014 Army Public School attack for a period of two years. The tenure of military courts was extended for another two years in 2017.

