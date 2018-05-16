Govt to table 30th Constitutional Amendment

FATA’s merger into KP

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The federal government has decided to table the 30th Constitutional Amendment Bill to pave way for the merger of federally-administered tribal areas (FATA) into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Law and Justice Justice is likely to approve the draft of the amendment today (Wednesday). Chaudhry Ashraf will preside over the important meeting.

After getting the approval form the law and justice committee, the government will table the amendment in the National Assembly on Friday for approval.