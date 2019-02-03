Govt to support private sector to increase export of pharmaceutical products

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination, Aamir Mehmood Kiani said that government will provide full support and cooperation to private sector of Pakistan to increase the export of Pharmaceutical products.

He said that Africa is the continent having over 1 billion population, for Pakistan it would be the best place to increase the export of the pharmaceutical products up to 1 billion dollar. He further added that Private sector should play a key role to enhance the export pf Pakistan. He assured that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government will provide more opportunity to enhance the trading activities of business community and will address the issue being faced by the Chemist and Druggists’ Community.

Zafar Bakhtawari, former VP FPPCI and Patron-in-Chief of Pakistan Chemist & Druggist Association said that our neighbor India, presently has the export of pharma $20 billion whereas Pakistan has only $230 million export. There is a need to start a campaign countrywide to focus more to increase the export of Pakistan he added, He also proposed that Federal Minister for Health should preside three seminars in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi to improve the pharma export. Secretary General of the Association Qaiser Masood briefed the Minister about the enlistment of product on Form 7 and also give suggestion in this regard.

The meeting was attended by Zafar Bakhtyawari, Qaiser Masood, Tariq Mahmood, Tariq Saeed, Arif Yar Khan and Ashfaq Malik.

Share on: WhatsApp