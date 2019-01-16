Govt to support pharmaceutical industry to bring down drugs prices, enhance exports: Dr Yasmeen

Staff Reporter

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid has said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will fully support the pharmaceutical industry and efforts will be made to produce raw material used in manufacturing medicines locally to reduce imports.

Talking to media after visiting different stalls at the Pak Pharma & Healthcare Expo 2019 at the Expo Centre on Wednesday, Dr. Yasmeen Rashid said that the steps will not only enhance pharma exports, but will also help reduce prices of drugs”

The minister performed ribbon-cutting of the expo on second day. She was welcomed and received by organizer Director Prime Event Kamran Abbasi.

The Provincial Minister for Health said that the government was focusing on the health of infants and mothers, adding five new maternity centres are being established besides overhauling others.

Congratulating the organizers of the expo, Ms Rashid said their government would provide each possible support to the industry. She was of the view of that the production of raw material in Pakistan could improve the economic viability of the industry. “The initiative can also lead to reduction in prices of drug and enhancement in pharmaceutical exports. We do have each type of skills and only need to merge these.” Responding to a question, the provincial health minister said the energy policy took wrong turns in the past as gas was supplied to the transport sector could have been provided to the industry. She recalled the energy crisis led to rendering two million workers jobless only in Faisalabad in the past, adding the existing government had recently extended full support to the gas industry. Criticizing the former governments, the minister said it was their government that is putting much focus on the health of infants and mothers.

