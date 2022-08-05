Govt to submit declaration against PTI to SC in prohibited funding case

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has announced that the government will submit a declaration to the Supreme Court in connection with the foreign funding verdict against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

“The declaration will be produced in the next meeting of the federal Cabinet wherein it will be decided as to when the declaration should be submitted to the top court,” she said during a news briefing held on Thursday. The federal minister added that the Ministry of Law had been given three days to come up with its observations on the declaration.

Marriyum also announced that the Federal Investigation Agency will investigate the case in light of the verdict of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

She reminded the participants of the presser that the previous ruling party did not declare 16 of its bank accounts. “In the ECP verdict, the PTI has effectively declared a foreign-funded party,” she said and added that the cabinet was briefed about the matter under the Political Party Order of 2002.

Marriyum went on to say that the probe will be carried out by experts well-versed in the legal and investigative areas.

“The other matter in the case is about the fake oath-taking statement,” the Pakistan Muslim League-N leader added. According to her, the electoral watchdog’s findings weren’t a matter of political rivalry but about the law of the land.