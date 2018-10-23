Govt to strengthen Sino-Pak media collaborative partnership: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD : Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Hussain Chaudhry has assured that the incumbent government will extend all possible for further strengthening Sino-Pak media cooperative partnership.

The government attaches importance to President Xi Jinping’s initiative and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and wish to get them promoted implemented through media’s cooperation as well, he said in a message on signing of an agreement between Independent News Pakistan (INP) and China Radio International (CRI).

The visiting ten-member delegation was lead by Wen Ge , Deputy Director General of State Council Information office of China and representative of major media house, Xinhua news agency, China Radio International (CRI), People’s Daily and China Daily.

He expressed his pleasure that a bilateral news exchange agreement was signed between CRI and INP during the three-day visit of the delegation, that concluded on Tuesday.

The agreement, he said is in line with the policies of the two governments to promote people-to-people contacts and strengthen their bilateral ties through regular media’s interactions and collaborative partnership.

This cooperation at the media-level is highly important at the time when the two countries taking their all-weather strategic partnership to a new height through China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Belt and Roads initiative of President Xi.

Fawad Chuadhry said, there is a dire need that the Media Houses of the two countries join hand to project events and happenings in their respective countries in their true perspective. He believed that the two countries have shared destiny and now they are actively engaged in serving the socio-economic interests of their people through various means. We need media’s support to realize the dream of common prosperity, he added.

The Minister further said, today media has emerged as a most strong social institution and it could have a strong impact of future developments, ensuring a better future.

Share on: WhatsApp