Govt to steer nation out of ‘debt trap’ to save economy: PM

Asks ‘war cabinet’ to brace for tough days ahead; Critical problems of inflation, employment will be addressed; Cabinet removes Mifta’s name from ECL

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, chairing his maiden cabinet meeting on Wednesday, said the country was caught in a ‘debt trap’ and the incumbent government has to steer the nation out of it in order to save the economy.

The premier said all decisions would be taken in unison and in consultation with stakeholders in order to address chronic challenges including those of the economy, energy, poverty and unemployment. The prime minister stressed it was only through hard work that the government can bring improvement to the situation. He further added that the broad-based coalition government would work tirelessly for the welfare of the people and take decisions that serve the interest of the country.

The premier expressed a firm commitment to addressing the problems faced by the federating units, especially Balochistan. Shehbaz also pointed out that corruption increased during the tenure of the previous government and the ‘poisonous propaganda’ would be confronted with facts.

Shehbaz assured that the federal cabinet will work together to resolve the issues of unemployment and rising inflation in Pakistan.

A day after 33 federal ministers and three advisers took charge of their offices, the prime minister chaired his maiden meeting of the federal cabinet where the ministers were briefed over the economic condition, energy and law and order situation in the country. Shehbaz congratulated the ministers for ousting former prime minister Imran Khan and his PTI government from power. He maintained that the current cabinet has experienced members who have made great sacrifices in the past. “I want to thank the leadership [of all coalition parties] for giving you [cabinet members] this responsibility,” he said, suggesting they work hard to meet the expectations of the public.

“We have to struggle with challenges like poverty, unemployment and inflation as the previous government failed miserably in its fight against hardships,” PM Shehbaz reiterated.

He further told the cabinet members that the new government has to take decisions that are in favour of the people of Pakistan — as a “coalition of all known parties is historic,” and steps should be taken which will be in the best interest of the people.

Speaking about provincial issues, the premier said that problems need to be identified in Balochistan. “We need to pay full attention to the problems of the Baloch people and other provinces,” he asserted.

PM Shehbaz said that the new government has to slam the current Opposition’s criticism of their performance, adding that corruption was at its peak during the three-and-a-half years of the PTI government.

He expressed the hope that despite representing their own political parties, the coalition members would move on setting aside their personal biases with just one aim to serve the masses. “I call this a war cabinet as we are fighting against inflation, unemployment and poverty which we inherited from the previous government.