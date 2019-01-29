Govt to start one-window service for financial support, career counselling of students: Minister

Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz has said that there is no doubt that the development and prosperity of a nation is tied to the importance it places and efforts it makes to promote education in all areas specially in science, technology and mathematics.

While addressing the 16th National Symposium on Frontiers in Physics here on Tuesday, Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz said that the developed world has been able to achieve so much because of its investment in education.

He said, “I am glad that GC University makes an effort to explain Prof. Salam’s life and work to students.”

The Provincial Minister said that Higher Education Department would provide financial assistance and career counseling to students. Students could get help throughout their academic career and after completing degree, HED would help them in opting better career.

In Pakistan there is no concept of career counseling at University level, most of student decide their academic career without knowing the market value and demand of the degree, he said adding that even after completing their degree, they do not know how to get a job.

Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz emphasized the commitment of the government of Punjab to education and specially science education. Government of Punjab realizes the importance of education, let us strive for provide equal opportunities to all, he said.

He said, “Punjab government has always believed in education for all. It is committed to the cause that no child should be deprived of basic education due to lack of financial resources. This commitment is not without challenges and perhaps things do not go as smoothly as they should, but this is a continuing process which will, hopefully, improve with time.”

The Provincial Minister congratulated Prof. Hassan Shah for carrying out many important academic and administrative initiatives at the university for improving its working and for carry out the academic mission of the university.

Later, Raja Yasir Hamayun Sarfraz chaired syndicate meeting of University of Narowal. Syndicate approved the extension of contract for faculty members for one year or till the appointment of permanent faculty, whichever is earlier. Minutes of last syndicate meeting where also approved.—INP

