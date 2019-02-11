Govt to set new examples of good governance, transparency: Sarwar

Governor Punjab Mohammad Sarwar has said that we will set new examples of good governance, transparency and whoever commits crime will not be able to escape punishment.

He said, “Economic reforms will be guarantee of national progress and prosperity. Every decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan will be made in national interest of Pakistan. As per national desires, all decisions will be taken.”

The Governor Punjab expressed these views while speaking during a meeting with delegation of Tehsil Bar Association Tandlian Wala comprising President Sakhawat Fatyana and General Secretary Rai Fiza Hussain headed by MNA Riaz Fatyana which called on here on Monday.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that transparent accountability in this country is manifestation of national desires. He said Lawyers should also play their role for reforms in Criminal Justice System.

He said that the PTI assumed power at difficult time but despite this fact our government started steps to make Pakistan strong and prosperous. Government has adopted clear policy of following principle of meritocracy, he added.

The Governor Punjab said that due to wrong decisions of past governments, inflation of corruption and unemployment issues reigned in Pakistan but we will fulfill the promise to liberate Pakistan from the shackles of these issues.—INP

