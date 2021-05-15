Govt to revise petrol prices on May 17

ISLAMABAD – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) said on Saturday that the new prices of petroleum products will be fixed on May 17 this month, instead of regular mid-month date.

A spokesperson for the regulatory body said that due to the May 8-16 COVID curbs and Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, it was decided that the petroleum prices will be revised on Monday.

The prices of petroleum products will remain as previously notified until they are changed by the government.

On April 30, the Government of Pakistan announced that the petroleum prices will remain unchanged for the first half of May.

Special Assistant to PM on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill in a tweet said that the prime minister has decided to not raise the petroleum prices.

He said that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had recommended an increase by up to Rs10 in the petroleum prices.

Currently, the price of petrol stands at Rs108.35 and diesel’s Rs111.08 per litre.

