Govt to revamp Levies Force

Staff Reporter

Quetta

Balochistan government on Monday decided to revamp the Levies Force and divide into different wings to improve the law and order situation in the province. The government has earmarked Rs 1,117 million for restructuring and improvement of the Levies Force, an official of the Balochistan government told.

‘It has been decided to restructure Balochistan Levies Force which is responsible for maintaining law and order in the rural areas of 30 districts of the province on modern lines’ he said. Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan also said ‘The law enforcement agencies in maintaining law.