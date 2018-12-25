Govt to revamp institutions: Zulfi

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Overseas Pakistanis, Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari has said that Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) government would revamp the national institutions, besides strengthening them for the better services delivery to the people of Pakistan.

‘We want to revamp the institutions and strengthen them which were weakened by the past successive governments due to weak and poor policies leading to moral decay of the institutions’, he told a group of Pakistani media here the other day.

He added that the institutions in the country need revamping including National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for the betterment of the country. Replying to a question, he was hopeful that inquiry in his case in NAB would soon be winded up and whatever requirements needed in this regard would be provided. Zulfi Bukhari while welcoming the resumption of flights services of British Airways to Pakistan after a hiatus of ten years said its was a good omen for Pakistan.

He added one more airlines would resume its flights operations in Pakistan soon,followed by more international airlines in near future. He added that the International airlines not only bring investments and job opportunities in the country but also help boost connectivity of the country with other nations.

