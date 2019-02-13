Govt to resolve all issues of the province: Murad

Staff Reporter

Badin

The chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Sindh government was committed to resolve all the issues of province but federal rulers neither were ready to do on their behalf nor were ready to give the dues of Sindh’s shares. After inaugurating the new building of Mir Ghulam Mohammad Talpur Degree College in Tando Bago on Wednesday, the chief minister said that he and Sindh government acted promptly on the issue of the brutal murder of Irshad Ranjhani and sent the accused behind the bars adding he warned certain quarters not to give the incident ethnic colour.

He said that Sindh government would not allow anybody to create lawlessness in the province by indulging in the miscreating acts. He observed that he had already promised to raise the pays of the young doctors at par with those of Punjab addinge he termed the fresh strike by doctors totally uncalled for. He said that Supreme Court of Pakistan had asked federal government to remove his name from Exit Control List but they were trying to pressure him adding he asked to mend their ways instead meddling in the affairs of the Sindh’s affairs. Murad Ali Shah after cutting the ribbon spoke to the large number of the people gathered in Khan Bahadar Mir Ghulam Mohammad Khan Talpur Higher Secondary School to pay homage to late Talpur on his 87th death anniversary.

