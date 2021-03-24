Govt to remove HEC chairman Tariq Banuri

Observer Report Islamabad

The federal government has decided to remove Higher Education Commission Chairman Dr Tariq Banuri. The government will replace HEC chairman under the new ordinance and changes in HEC rules and laws.

As per the new ordinance, approved by cabinet committee legislation, the tenure of HEC chairman will be from two to four years.

The final approval regarding the passage of the new ordinance will be given by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Separately, it was reported on March 12 that the National Accountability Bureau had launched an action against the Higher Education Commission Chairman Dr Tariq Banuri over accusations of misuse of power and corruption.