Govt to relaunch PM’s youth laptop scheme

In welcoming news, the federal government Wednesday announced that it was going to relaunch the Prime Minister’s youth laptop scheme.

The announcement was made by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Wednesday, who was addressing a press conference along with Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had launched the Prime Minister’s Youth Program (PMYP) in 2013, adding that after coming to power, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif started work to revive it.

She said that a loan scheme under PMYP was also being revived, under which loans would be provided to more than fifty million youth in the age bracket of fifteen and twenty-nine.

Speaking about the youth laptop scheme, Shaza Fatima said that it was also being revived.

“This year, laptops will be distributed amongst one hundred thousand high achievers. There will be a fifty percent share of women, while transgender will also be accommodated,” she said.

The SAPM added that the quota of Balochistan in this scheme has also been doubled, adding that Prime Minister Shehbaz would soon launch this scheme.

Sharing details about the loan program, Ms Shaza said that the scheme was aimed at promoting entrepreneurship in the country.

She said there would be no interest or collateral on the loan up to Rs500,000. On a loan of Rs1.5 million there would be 5% interest rate. Moreover, 7% would be charged on a loan over 1.5 million and 7.5 million.

