Govt to redress South Punjab grievances: Buzdar

Salim Ahmed

A known politician Shaukat Basra who has recently joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here Thursday. The Chief Minister welcomed him to the party and said that PTI has achieved a wonderful success in the general elections because of its revolutionary manifesto. Due to the public-friendly policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan, PTI has become the most popular party in the country, he added. He said that PTI government is a government of the people adding that its tenure in the government is period of real prosperity as well as durable development of the country.

PTI has done such a marvelous work in a short span of time which the past rulers were unable to perform even in years. Prime Minister Imran Khan has given a new direction to the nation and best steps will be taken for public welfare in future because PTI’s agenda is aimed at selfless service of the public, he added. He said that claims of development remained limited to specific areas in the past and southern Punjab was badly ignored.

Usman Buzdar said that soon after coming to power, PTI government has focused on the development of the backward areas and practical steps have been taken for the development of southern Punjab. He said that southern Punjab secretariat will start working from next fiscal year and because of it, people living in southern Punjab will have not go to Lahore for the redressal of their problems.

He reiterated that PTI is fully committed to redress grievances of southern Punjab and added that southern Punjab as well as other less-developed areas has been given priority in the ADP. Meanwhile, a composite strategy has been devised to benefit the people of southern Punjab of the fruits of change because its role is very important in the achieving of a new Pakistan.

The Chief Minister said that nation has bestowed a dynamic and honest leadership in the shape of Imran Khan and he will transform the country as a prosperous, developed and peaceful nation of the world.

