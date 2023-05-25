Govt to purchase 500 new buses

The Sindh government to modernize the transport system and provide better transport facilities to the commuters will purchase 500 new buses at the cost of 25 billion rupees in the upcoming financial year.

The decision was taken in meeting chaired by Sindh Minister for Information and Mass Transit Sharjeel Memon held in Karachi on Thursday. The meeting also decided to introduce environment-friendly taxi service in the province. Sharjeel Memon directed officials concerned to bring all the vehicles of public service on roads in Karachi and informed that 20 more buses will be received by the Sindh government by the 15th of next month.