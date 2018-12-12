Govt to provide modern education facilities to students: Kamal

Staff Reporter

Quetta

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan has said that the government is endeavoring to provide all modern educational facilities to the student in the province.

He was addressing a ceremony held In Quetta in connection with distribution of laptops among students of various areas of the province under Youth Mobilization campaign on Tuesday.

He said that actually distribution of laptops is aimed at to further improving capabilities of students. He urged the educationists to promote quality education in order to prepare the young generation to face challenges of modern era.

