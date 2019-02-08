Govt to provide healthy environ to youth

Faisalabad

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA), Ijaz Alam Augustine has said that government can provide healthy environment to youth only through the promotion of sports and youth can be saved from many evils spreading into the society.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the All Pakistan Don Bosco Annual Football Tournament held in Faisalabad on Friday, Ijaz Alam Augustine said that the Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) government was utilizing all resources to promote and rehabilitate fields of sports throughout the country.

He said that unfortunately sports ground of Pakistan were abandoned from a decade due to terrorism however.—INP

