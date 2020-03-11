Govt to provide facilities to business community: Imran

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed the government’s resolve to provide all out facilities to business community.He was talking to management committee of Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Islamabad on Wednesday.He said the incumbent government wants to devise policies in consultation with business community and wants their continuation and implementation in letter and spirit.

Imran Khan said the government is striving to ensure a secure environment for the business community so that they get full benefit of the available opportunities in Pakistan to spur the economic activities.

He directed the Advisor on Commerce to review the proposals of OICCI so that the problems identified by the companies associated with the Chamber could be resolved on urgent basis.

President Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry Shahzad Dada apprised the Prime Minister that chamber comprises two hundred companies in thirty five countries that are working in different business sectors. He said the OICCI companies are exporting goods worth over 600 million dollars and the figure could be increased to two billion dollars.