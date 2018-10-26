Govt to provide civic facilities to people of remote areas: CM Buzdar

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the government will take all possible steps to provide civic facilities to the people living in remote at par with developed areas of the province.

Talking to delegation from various districts of the province which called on him at his office here on Friday, Sardar Usman Buzdar said reforms are being introduced in the local government system.

He further said that Naya Pakistan Housing Programme (NPHP) is a game changer initiative of the government as this programme will promote various industries and generate employment opportunities in the country.

The Chief Minister said that government was taking concrete measures to put the economy on right track.

He hoped that entire team under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan will get Pakistan out of the economic crisis.

