Govt to provide broadband facility to FATA

Islamabad

Through the Broadband for Sustainable Development Programme, (USF) Ministry of IT & Telecom has been aggressively working to provide telecom services to the un served Mauzas across the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA). Recently agreement has been signed for providing broadband internet facility in far-flung areas to accelerate socio-economic development to 5896 villages of Federally Administered Tribal Areas.

The spokesman of the ministry told APP on Monday, this programme was redesigned to include the broadband equivalent data (internet) services as a compulsory component and for new projects, powering of telecommunication sites through Solar energy was also made a part of each project. Ministry of Information and telecommunication would utilize funds being generated under Universal Service Fund for providing IT and Telecom services in unserved and far-flung areas on priority, he added.

He said through the project 3G mobile broadband services would be provided in the areas of Mohmand, Bajaur and Malakand ,having population of 1,599,500 residing in 684 muzas. While giving details, he told that in Khyber lot, 3G mobile broadband services were being provided in the areas of Khyber Agency, FR Kohat (Tribal Area Adjacent Kohat).—APP