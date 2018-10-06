Govt to provide 10,000 scholarships to tribal youth

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Shah Farman has said that the government was striving to ensuring better future for the tribal youth is taking every possible measure in this regard adding it will provide 10,000 scholarships to them for having better educational facilities. This he stated while talking to an eleven member delegation representing Tribal Youth Movement which called on him at Governor’s House Peshawar on Saturday. The delegation was led by Mr. Shaukat Aziz.

The Commissioner, Peshawar Division, Mr. Shahab Ali Shah was also present on the occasion. The Governor while mentioning the reforms implementation process in tribal districts in particular said that the government is also applying all the available means and resources to enable the respective people to join the mainstream struggle of national development and progress of the entire country.

The youth, he added, are the future builders of the nation and heavy responsibilities evolve upon their shoulders. Therefore, he said, they must also prepare themselves in line with the present day needs. He also assured that due opportunities of consultation will also be ensured for the tribal youth while chalking out youth policy of the province. Meanwhile, Mr. Shaukat Aziz while highlighting the view point of the delegates also presented certain suggestions

