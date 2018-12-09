Govt to protect rights of specially able children

Staff Reporter

Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Information & Archives, Law, Anti-Corruption& Establishment Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Saturday while addressing a seminar held to mark International Disability Day said that it is one of the top most priorities of the Sindh government to protect the rights of the disabled persons of the province. He said that the government considers the children with disabilities as especially abled children. Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the Sindh government was well aware of the rights as well measures needed to protect the rights of the specially abled children and their well-being.

The adviser said that the Sindh government believe in leaving no one behind and that the people with disabilities can specially contribute for the sustainable development in the society.

The Adviser mentioned that the Sindh government in its sincere efforts passed a significant disability law for the special persons. He said that almost all the incapacities have been included and defined in detail in the Sindh Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Act.

The adviser was of the view that the Bill follows a right-based approach stressing equality of opportunity. Following the Act, the special persons in the province shall have the right to inclusive education at all levels and in all public and private institutions. Elucidating further details the Adviser said that the Act also addresses the problem of early identification and prevention of disabilities by ensuring implementation of the Sindh Newborn Screening Act, and increasing the capacity of provincial health workers.

The Adviser said that the Sindh government in its efforts to provide quality health services to the people facing mental as well as physical incapacities has established trauma centers in various parts of the province and soon these trauma centres will be established in all the districts of the province. He specifically mentioned the functioning and the services of the Autism Centre established in Karachi in the recent past by the Sindh government for wellbeing of the specially abled children of the province.

Share on: WhatsApp