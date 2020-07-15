Govt to protect people from negative impacts of Covid

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Wednesday reaffirmed the government resolve for utilizing all available resources for strengthening social safety net for protecting the vulnerable segments of the society from the negative impacts of COVID-19 pandemic. While addressing the 3rd Regional Session of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations on “COVID-19 and Food Security”, he said that Pakistan was among the list of more vulnerable countries in terms of natural climates and facing numerous challenges like earthquake, floods and drought.

Now COVID-19 pandemic emerged in Pakistan, he said adding that due to COVID-19, economic activities halted where as mortality rate increased to 2 percent. Appraising the measures being taken by the government for pandemic effected people, Fakhar said that government had disbursed Rs 1.24 trillion to help the vulnerable families. He said cash transfers of Rs 12,000 were made for supporting over 12.30 million families amid this unprecedented times.