Govt to protect locals along TAPI pipeline route

Quetta

Balochistan Environment Secretary Abdul Saboor Kakar has termed the proposed TAPI pipeline project a good omen for development of the province.

He said this while speaking as a chief guest at provincial level scoping workshop held here, as part of the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) study being conducted for Pakistan-section of the proposed TAPI gas pipeline.

M/s. Environmental Management Consultants (EMC) Pakistan organized the workshop as being the local associate of international consortium of consultants M/s. MAB, M/s. Naftec and M/s. Jacobs , working on ESIA of total 1,814 kilometres-long Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project. Balochistan Environment Secretary said “This project will establish a communication link between Balochistan and the Central Asian Republics so it has to be built for our energy requirements but at the same time it should be constructed a manner that our local communities remain fully safe.”

He said the best way to mitigate negative social and environmental impacts of the pipeline project was to ensure tree plantation and greenery all along route of gas pipeline corridor.

He said a sizable portion of the local communities along the proposed route of TAPI had to depend upon livestock rearing as being the sole mean of their livelihood so the construction of gas pipeline should fully ensure the protection of grazing areas for the farm animals. He said that gas pipeline project should be built in a manner that it would have an inter-connection with existing or under-construction trade and communication corridors in the province as part of CPEC so to make this project fully secure.

He said it was preferable that construction of gas pipeline project should envisage a proper CSR (corporate social responsibility) initiative for local communities. Such an investment from proponents of the project should lead to the launching of projects related to water supply, health, and education services for benefit of local people.—APP