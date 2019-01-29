Govt to promote rights of minorities: PM

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said the government was firmly committed to protect human rights and promote rights of minorities as well as marginalized sections of soc iety.

He expressed these views while chairing a high level meeting on GSP-Plus (Generalized System of Preferences) here.

The prime minister said ensuring and safeguarding human rights was major plank of Islam and was also enshrined in the country’s Constitution.

Minister for Human Rights, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Minister of State for Interior, Advisor on Commerce and senior officials attend the meeting.

The prime minister was briefed on the progress made towards anti-torture, restricting death penalty, combating domestic violence and other human rights related issues.

The meeting was told that enforced disappearance was being criminalized by introducing necessary amendments in Pakistan Penal Code.

The prime minister directed that steps should be taken to ensure complete elimination of bonded labour from all parts of the country. He further directed that all discriminatory sign-boards in the Clubs – Islamabad Club, Gymkhana and so on and from other public places, putting restrictions on free movement of maids, ‘Aayas’ and domestic servants should be immediately removed.

The prime minister also directed the Bureau of Statistics to conduct a countrywide survey on child labour and subsequently formulate a comprehensive strategy to extricate such children from poverty and take measures for their education.

