Govt to promote industry, trade activities in Balochistan: Asad

Quetta

Federal Minister for Finance Asad Umar has said that the government will extend all cooperation with the Balochistan government for promoting industry and trade activities in the province.

He made the assurance while speaking during a meeting with Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan in Quetta on Tuesday. Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal was also present on the occasion.

Asad Umar said that Export Processing Zone project in Bostan would be completed in next two years.

During the meeting, various issues including improvement in trade activities and establishment of export processing zones in the province came under discussion.

The Finance Minister informed Jam Kamal about the details of his meeting with Balochistan Chamber of Commerce.

The Chief Minister said that earlier Balochistan had to wait for federal ministers in past but now they are coming to the province on their own which would help in resolving problems faced by it.—INP

