Govt to plant 10b saplings across country

Our Correspondent

Chitral

Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Minority Affairs, Wazir Zada Kalash has said that the former governments have not paid any attention for the development and conservation of forests due to which there is a severe degradation of forests in our country but the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government under the supervision of PM Imran Khan will plant ten billion saplings across the country to meet the shortage of forests.

Speaking during a plantation campaign at Government Degree College for boys Chitral on Sunday, Wazir Zada Kalash said that the former rulers have only filled up their proposals and did nothing for the country and the nation.