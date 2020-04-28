Govt to never tolerate profiteering, hoarding in Ramazan KP to give relief to 0.1m families from Zakat fund: Ajmal

Staff reporter

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government spokesman Ajmal Wazir said that our Government Tuesday decided to extend number of deserving families from 29,000 to 100,000 for disbursement of Rs 12,000 each family Zakat fund. He told in a media briefing that on the directives of Chief Minister Mehmood Khan the government would also give Rs 6000 relief package to deserving family in addition to the Zakat funds, adding that provincial government is monitoring the disbursement of funds among destitute.

He said” The Chief Minister, Chief Secretary and provincial government are continuously monitoring provision of edible items across the province through an online system.” The government has decided to take stern action hoarders and profiteers under the ordinance recently introduced under which the hoarder would face 3-year imprisonment and penalty equal to 50 percent amount of total he worth of hoarded items.

Under the ordinance who would identify hoarding would also get 10 percent cash prize and his/her name would be kept secret, he said adding that crackdown has already started across the province and nobody would be spared under the ordinance. He appealed general public to cooperate with the government and adopt precautionary measures while purchasing edible items to avert spread of coronavirus, otherwise he said the government efforts would not yield results.

He said” The provincial government is facing challenge of corona on one hand and hunger and poverty on the other.” Ajmal said that 1987 persons reached Pakistan via Torkham border out of which 972 persons found corona negative. Similarly, 684 persons reached Peshawar via Bacha Khan airport who were being tested for corona virus.

Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Khan Wazir has stated that profiteering and hoarding will never be tolerated in the holy month of Ramazan and those found violating the law, will be dealt accordingly. Addressing a news briefing here Tuesday, he informed that the government has already promulgated an Ordinance to curb hoarding and profiteers adding the government will never allow hoarding and artificial price hike during Ramazan.

The advisor said that the Ordinance was promulgated as the government wanted to discourage hoarding and profiteering adding hoarders will be arrested without warrants and sentenced to three years besides charged 50% of stocked goods. Ajmal Wazir stated that the government was well aware of the problems being faced by the general public adding that this was the reason why dash boards were established for proper stock and delivery of food in different districts adding KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan himself is monitoring availability of the daily commodities across the province. He also informed that stocks and supply of the daily commodities deliveries including flour, sugar, pulses, rice, cooking oil, onions, tomatoes, potatoes, milk and others were being checked through the dashboard.