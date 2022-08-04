Govt to move SC for ban on PTI, IK’s disqualification

PDM decides to put Imran Khan on ECL

Pakistan Muslim League-N led coalition government has decided to move Supreme Court for the disqualification of former prime minister Imran Khan and the ban on his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf.

A meeting of the legal team was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in which Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar briefed the participants.

During the meeting, the JUI-F ministers emphasized that the action against PTI should be taken to its logical end, whereas, the ministers of the PPP took the stand that after the decision of the ECP, action should be taken according to the law.

According to the sources, it was decided to place names of Imran Khan and other leaders in the ECL and the federal cabinet will approve the names to be put in the ECL today.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, while speaking during a meeting of the coalition government’s partners, advised the coalition government to file a reference against the PTI in the Supreme Court within 48 hours, sources said on Wednesday.

Party officials privy to the meeting shared that Nawaz stressed “providing no concession to those who create instability on the agenda of anti-national elements”, adding that former prime minister Imran Khan was directly involved in the rollback of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and “selling of Kashmir”.

According to sources, the Pakistan Democratic Movement, in their meeting, decided to take strict action against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief after the ECP’s verdict proving the party took prohibited funds from foreign nationals.

Moreover, the government has decided to file an article 62, 63 reference against the PTI head demanding his disqualification. The PDM leaders also agreed to legislate against protesting in the Red Zone in Islamabad. PDM leaders include Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Maryam Nawaz, Aftab Sherpao, Mehmood Khan Achakzai, Kishwar Zehra, Khurshed Shah, Faisal Karim Kundi and others attended the important meeting.