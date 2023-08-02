Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday made it clear that the government will leave after a week.

Addressing a presser, Aurangzeb said, “We have served the country for 15 months. The SIFC will pave the way to boost the country’s economy.”

She made it clear that the government will leave after the week. “The interim government will take power after that,” stated the minister.

Aurangzeb took a swipe at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, saying, “The PTI-led government had left no stone unturned for the country to default. The PTI had violated the agreement with the International Monetary Fund.”

She praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying, “The prime minister has revived the agreement with the international lender.”

Speaking about the increase in the prices of petroleum products, Aurangzeb said, “The government had to increase the prices of the POL products keeping in mind the global price increase.”

She vowed to pull the country out of the economic crisis.