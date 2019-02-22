Govt to launch technical training programmes: Shafqat

Training to workforce in connection with CPEC is of great importance: Akram

Sarwar Awan

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood has said the government would soon launch training programmes in collaboration with China.

Addressing the 22nd meeting of the National Training Board held here, he said China is ready to provide support in technical training sector. Many projects regarding skills development are underway, he added.

On this occasion, the minister was also briefed about the issues being faced by the National Training Bureau. The minister assured to resolve all issues of workers including their salaries. He said the government is making efforts for promotion of education of skills development on priority.

He also constituted a three-member committee to resolve the board issues and directed to present complete details before next meeting.

During the meeting Chairman Skill Development Council Islamabad M Akram Farid apprised the minister about overall performance of Skill Development Council, Islamabad.

He said that SDC has played a vital role in providing high end training to the youth who are working in country and abroad. Meanwhile president Employers Federation of Pakistan Majyd Aziz has said that equipping young generation a technical hand is need of the hour as more bulk of youth comprised on the population.

In the meeting, chairman SDC Lahore, representatives from respective departments and stakeholders were also present.

