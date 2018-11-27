Govt to launch crackdown against power stealers

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The KP Government has decided to launch massive crackdown against power stealers in all districts of the province and vowed to take strict action against elements involved in electricity theft. Information Minister KP, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai told a press conference here that KP Government was going to launch a massive crackdown against power stealers across the province and decided to take strict action against elements involved in power theft cases.

He said power theft was a social evil and people should cooperate in exposing elements involved in this act. Flanked by Finance Minister Taimour Salim Jhagra, the Information Minister KP said PTI Government has generated 74 megawatt electricity from its different completed hydel projects and are ready to provide it to investors seeking investment in different socio-economic sectors in the province.

He said those elements whom had made hue and cry regarding proofs of ministers’ involvement in corrupt practices, should approach NAB and other forums. The Minister said corruption cases in KP Ehtesab Commission would be shifted to NAB for probe. The Minister said 100 days plan for KP Government has been completed that would serve road map for next five years.

He rejected impression of increase in Bus Rapid Project (BRT) cost in Peshawar, saying expansion in 28 kilometers road caused its increase. The Minister said ECNEC has approved cost of BRT and hopefully the project would be in final shape by March next. The Minister defended Dr Nowsherawan Burki appointment, saying he has a vast administrative.

