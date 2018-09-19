Govt to launch 50 lacs low cost affordable houses project: Naeem

Islamabad

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeem-ul-Haq on Tuesday said that the government is launching 50 lacs low cost affordable houses project to be completed in five-year. Talking to media outside Parliament House, he said that soon the project would be launched as the demand of houses in the country is very high. He said that the construction of 5 million houses will not only boost construction sector but also bring boom to other allied industries.

Naeem-ul-Haq said that government is taking various initiatives to overcome the economic crisis in the country. He said that the government is making efforts to not go to IMF and bring balance in budget. Replying a question, he said that he is proud of Pakistan Cricket Team and also expressed his desire that Pakistan will beat India in the ongoing series, Asia Cup in UAE.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Pakistan Threek-e-Insaf (PTI) Leader Farooq Azam Malik Tuesday said that his party’s government was working for the welfare of people. Talking to media outside the Parliament House here, he said the promises made with the people of the country would be fulfilled. Replying to a question, he said PTI leadership welcomed the constructive criticism by the opposition and urged all the political parties to work for national agenda.—APP

