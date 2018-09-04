Govt to introduce special program for street children: Shafqat

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Monday said that government will introduce special program for street children.

He stated this in a meeting with Country Director World Bank Patchamuthu Illangovan here, a press release said.

The meeting was also attended by Federal Secretary Education, Arshad Mirza.

Welcoming the Country Director World Bank and his delegation, Education Minister said that Pakistan is currently facing various challenges in Education sector and that the Government is fully committed to resolve these challenges. “We would very much appreciate the support of World Bank in this regard”, added the minister.

Shafqat Mahmood said that among the various challenges are the out of schoolchildren, different streams or systems of education that are Private Schools, Government Schools and then Madrassah (Religious Schools).

There is also the challenge of providing Quality Education and removing discrimination in education system and last but not the least is a challenge of Skill development.

“We are working on making a comprehensive education policy that will address these challenges. It will ensure quality education, provide level playing field and equal opportunities to everyone”, he added.

“We were introducing one standard curriculum for entire country that have core compulsory subjects taught throughout the country,” he informed.

The education minister said that we may also replicate some of the reforms that were introduced in the Education sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and had positive results.

He further said that although most powers and functions of Education Ministry after 18th Amendment have devolved to provinces but still the the Ministry will try to take a lead role in introducing positive changes.

The Minister informed the Country Director World Bank that the Federal Education Ministry will also be reorganized in such a way that will be reflective of our priorities in education sector.

He further said that our main focus will also be on the Skill development and human development.

Vocational and Technical training is must and we are in the process of setting up Skill Universities and we are in close liaison with all the chambers of commerce and other stakeholders in this regard, he added.

The Minister also suggested that the World Bank should provide support to Pakistan on Skill Development in Pakistan.

Country Director World Bank,Patchamuthu Illangovan congratulated Shafqat Mahmood for his appointment as Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training.

He appreciated the steps taken by the Government of Pakistan intends to take for promotion of education and offered World Bank help and support in this regard.

He further said that we are looking forward to work closely with the Pakistan for the progress and prosperity of the People and for promotion of education sector.

Illangovan pointed out that the number of out of schoolchildren in Pakistan is a big problem and World Bank will support any effort to bring these children to schools.“Our second aim is that Pakistan should develop the National Standards on education”, he added.

Regarding the Skill development, Illangovan said that we are carrying out the study which will determine the gap between the current education and skills and the future nature of jobs.—APP

