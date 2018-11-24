Govt to install AMI, ABC cable to stop power theft: Omar

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Minister for Energy (Power Division) Omar Ayub Khan said on Saturday, Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) system and ABC cable will be installed in near future to control power theft.

Talking to media he said this system will not only to stop energy theft but also ensure real-time meter reading. He said Power Division had chalked out a plan to control electricity theft and increasing capacity of generation and transmission of electricity.

‘Working is underway on a mechanism to deal with power theft. The Power Division is engaging with the provinces on creation of special task forces with the support of provincial governments, local authorities and law enforcement agencies for crackdown against electricity theft,’ he added.

The minister said ABC cable, which had a capacity to stop any kind of electricity theft, would be installed initially in the premises of IESCO, PESCO and LESCO and the cost for that project had been estimated at $900 million. The Asian Development Bank would finance the project.

The steps, he said, would not only reduce power theft but also lead to decline in the circular debt. Transmission and distribution capacity of electricity would be increased by Metering Tree and introduction of ABC cable, he said, adding that deficit in power sector could be overcome.

