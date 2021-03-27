Govt to increase housing scheme loan limit by 100pc

Staff Reporter Islamabad

In a bid to facilitate the masses and enable them to become homeowners, Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to increase the loan limit of the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme by 100%.

Taking to Twitter, PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan wrote that the premier has not only decided to increase the loan limit for the scheme by 100% but the discounted markup rate has also been reduced to 3% and 5%.

Under the scheme, people will be able to purchase]5 and 10 marla houses, flats, and plots, while those who already own properties will be able to construct houses on those plots under the scheme, the premier’s aide wrote.

He further added that the loan limit has been increased to Rs10 million.

Providing further information, Senator Faisal Javed Khan wrote that Prime Minister Imran Khan is supervising the scheme himself.

“The realisation of dreams has begun; the distribution of houses has begun,” the PTI Senator wrote, adding that people wouldn’t be required to pay loans anymore as they can become homeowners by paying off the loan in very small installments.

“It’s a revolutionary move. You can now own a home. Contact banks for further information regarding the loans,” the PM’s aide wrote.