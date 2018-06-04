Govt to improve efficiency of Pakistan Post

Islamabad

The government is making efforts to improve the efficiency of Pakistan Post under Prime Minister Postal Reforms Agenda. An official of Ministry of Postal Services told APP that the Postal Reforms Agenda has been under process for the last three years, adding that the approved reforms agenda includes Mobile Money Solution (MMS), Pakistan Post Logistic Company, re-branding of Pakistan Post, initiatives through the public-private partnership and many other reforms as well.

He said that the government wants to improve the overall financial situation of Pakistan Post for which a number of steps have been taken. Similarly, through Pakistan Post Logistic Company, it would be possible for the people to send things, having a weight of 50kg at cheaper rates as compared to heavy rates of private services like TCS and Leopards Couriers etc.—APP