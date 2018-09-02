Govt to implement new reforms in Hazara Division

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister of Food Alhaj Qalandar Khan Lodhi has said that despite facing multiple provisioning of fund by previous central government, the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf government did a lot for the people of Hazara, however, the KP government of the PTI headed by its central leadership, premier Imran Khan would be succeeded in accomplishing its ulterior motives to implement new reforms in the entire KP including Hazara Division.

After taking oath as KP Minister of Food Qalandar Khan Lodhi came back to his Abbottabad home town known as Lodhiabad. A large number of party workers including people from different walks of life gathered at Shah Maqsood Interchange, Sultanpur, Havelian, and at his native town residence Lodhiabad, Qalandarabad and Salhad to welcome the minister with pump and show.

Meanwhile, KP Assembly Speaker, and Acting Governor, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani, PTI’s newly elected MNA Ali Khan Jadoon, District Nazim Sardar Saeed Anwar, Naib District Nazim Javed Iqbal, together with scores of district office bearers accompanied the minister.

Moreover, various caravan members stopped the minister at isolated scattered places to welcome him as well as congratulated him about his taking oath for new office as KP Minister of Food for further five years mandate.

Share on: WhatsApp