Govt to impart modern training to woodworkers to boost exports

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar Tuesday said the government will provide high tech training to woodworkers at par with international standard to fully exploit export of Pak-made furniture by offering a variety of top class innovative designing to attract the foreign buyers.

Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar told this while visiting the headquarter of Pakistan Furniture Council here today. PFC Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq welcomed him.

Ch Sarwar said the government will provide free of cost technical expertise for training of wood workers across the province on the recommendation of PFC and in this regard, TEVTA and other concerned institutions would be given directions to adopt training courses to meet the demands of the latest designing in furniture sector. He also urged the businessmen to work extensively to promote the local industry in Pakistan. He added that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government aims to establish strong liaison with this particular sector for thorough understanding of the market conditions and requirements of the industry.

He termed his interaction ‘imperative’ to determine how industries are faring and to research how they can be better supported through government support? Regretting that Pakistan loses hefty amount of foreign exchange in imports in past, he observed that this can be reduced by encouraging local industries to grow by supporting them. ‘I am delighted to support the Pakistan Furniture Council, a body committed to promoting Pakistani skill and craftsmanship, as well as creating international linkages to encourage trade,’ he said.

The Governor Punjab further said Pakistan was moving forward in a better position to attract investment and it was highly appreciable that PFC was exerting full force to create opportunities for foreign investment in the country by creating business-to-business contacts with foreign furniture producers.

On this occasion, PFC Chief Mian Kashif Ashfaq briefed the Governor Punjab about steps PFC is taking to boost exports besides encouraging young entrepreneurs to run business successfully by holding national mega Interiors Pakistan exhibitions one each at Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi.

