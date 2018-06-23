Govt to hold transparent, fair elections: Ali Zafar

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Barrister Syed Ali Zafar Friday said the caretaker government would fulfill its responsibilities to hold fair, transparent, impartial and timely general election, and preparations in that connection were completed to a large extent.

In an interview to Pakistan Television, he said the caretaker government during its two months tenure would leave guidelines for the next government about the existing challenges in different sectors.

The minister said it was their obligation to assist the Election Commission in holding fair and transparent elections so that a new elected government was formed in time. Besides running the day-to-day affairs, sometimes decisions of urgent nature had to be taken, but the government would not take any decision which restrained the next government, or stopped it from changing decisions, he added.

He said preparations had been almost finalized for the upcoming elections and a lot of work had been done in that regard and decisions were being taken on daily basis. For fair and transparent elections, changes had been made in bureaucracy at the federal and provincial levels.

The caretaker government was taking thoughtful decisions in line with demands of justice and fairness, he said.

The minister said the merger of Federally Administered Tribal Areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was an important milestone and the most important and far reaching event of the century, adding the jurisdiction of Supreme Court and High Court had been extended to FATA and the law applicable on a Pakistani citizen would also be for people of FATA.

He said the committee formed by the prime minister was working to remove obstacles in setting up of administrative structure and district courts and for imposition of taxes and provision of services in FATA.

Urban centers and administrative units were established in FATA through a process, he said adding the laws would be applied in a phased manner and soon the process of FATA merger would be completed.

Ali Zafar said the committee formed to facilitate the merger process was working on fast track and was closely looking at all the issues concerning FATA and finding solutions.