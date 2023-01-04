Govt to help seminaries impart education with modern-day needs: PM Shehbaz

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the government will extend its maximum support to the seminaries to help them impart education per modern-day needs.

Meeting with a delegation of Ittihad-e-Tanzeemat-e-Madaris on Wednesday, PM Shehbaz Sharif also assured them of “providing maximum administrative autonomy” to the seminaries and easing their registration process.

President of Jamiat Ulema Islam-F Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Maulana Mufti Taqi Usmani, Maulana Muhamamd Hanif Jalandhri, Mufti Munibur Rehman also attended the meeting among other Islamic scholars.

Lauding the services of the seminaries for religious education, PM Shehbaz said that around five million students are studying there free of charge.

The Prime Minister said that students get free books and education at the seminaries, adding that half of the students enrolled in seminaries were girls and thousands of them were orphans.

He also expressed condolence over the death of renowned religious scholar Mufti Rafi Usmani, saying that not only Pakistan but the whole Muslim world recognized his services to the religion.