Govt to help poor with ration: Hafeez

Our Correspondent

Gilgit

Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman has said that the provincial government will help deserving people with Ramazan relief ration package.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Hafeez said under the package, twenty-five thousand ration packs will be distributed among poor across Gilgit Baltistan.

The GB Chief Minister said that the government has also decided to distribute twenty five thousand more ration packs in the 2nd phase among lockdown affectees.