Govt to give people of remote areas their rights, says CM

Says all-out resources to be utilised for welfare of people

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar met with the notables of the area, party workers and people during his visit to Taunsa.

The people of the area thanked the chief minister for completing development projects worth billions of rupees as well as launching new projects.

Usman Buzdar said that roads, dam, hospitals and schools will be set up in backward areas.

Public welfare-oriented schemes are the right of people of remote areas as the government believes in composite development and progress in all remote areas.

Usman Buzdar said that he is the lawyer of impecunious strata in the provincial metropolis. He said that former rulers have not only deprived Taunsa but the whole of Southern Punjab of the development and progress.

The first time through District Development Package, development funds are being distributed justifiably.

He said that 16 new cement factories are being installed in Punjab out of which three will be constructed in DG Khan. Water falling in the river will be saved by making water reservoirs.

Work on a dam will be started by June and a 132 KV grid station will be set up in Koh-e-Suleman, adding that construction of Chukiwala to Balochistan road will reduce 120 km distance. State of the art livestock farms and a cadet college will be set up in Taunsa, he concluded.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar during his address at Koh-e-Sulaiman area urged people to follow SOPs to prevent corona.

The CM said that pressure on hospitals is increasing due to the increase in corona affectees. The increase in the death rate is alarming. Mask is the only preventative measure.

On the other hand, the CM directed to enhance the number of ventilator and oxygen beds immediately besides ensuring the availability of oxygen cylinders in the hospitals.

The chief minister warned that 3rd wave of coronavirus is getting worst and an increase in the number of patients is putting immense pressure on the medical system.

In the wake of present circumstances, the number of ventilators and oxygen beds should immediately be increased he added.

Usman Buzdar further directed to ensure the availability of oxygen in all the hospitals of the province at any cost and directed to make a constant liaison with the oxygen supply companies and take all necessary steps keeping in view the demand and supply.

Meanwhile, CM Usman Buzdar directed Provincial Price Control Committee to further accelerate the crackdown against illegal profiteer and hoarders and submit a report to the CM office in this regard.

The chief minister said that an artificial increase in the prices of essential commodities will not be tolerated.

Usman Buzdar said that the government will go to the last extend for providing relief to the people as well as controlling the prices of edibles.

He asserted the no one will be allowed to exploit the people in the name of profiteering.

He said that 313 Ramazan Bazaars have been set up in the province for providing relief to the masses where 10kg flour bag is available at the rate of Rs375.

Meanwhile, CM Usman Buzdar in his message on the 25th founding day of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has termed its political struggle an unprecedented example in the history of Pakistan.

He said that Imran Khan has made PTI a torchbearer of change. The PTI has always challenged the status quo. He said that PTI is the real representative of the sentiments of the masses.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has always performed according to the wishes of the youth and has taught the common man to live with dignity. Our party mission is to strengthen the weaker segment of society.

Meanwhile, the CM took notice of the death of a citizen when a kite string slit his throat in the area of Harbanspura and sought a report from CCPO Lahore.

the chief minister directed to initiate legal action against the responsible besides strictly enforced the ban on kite flying. He directed to launch indiscriminate action against those who are involved in kite flying.