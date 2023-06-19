Newly elected member of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly Sardar Zia Qamar called on AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at Jammu Kashmir House in the federal metropolis on Sunday and discussed the matters of public interests.

Speaking on the occasion, the President congratulated Qamar on winning the election with a thumping majority and expressed the hope that he would utilize all his skills and abilities for the development of Bagh and the welfare of its people.

Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry on the occasion, while recalling his comradeship with Sardar Qamar-ul-Zaman, said that he served as the Education Minister in his cabinet. The president said that during his government he had announced a historic education package for Bagh.—APP